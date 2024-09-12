United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.