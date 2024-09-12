United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,080 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Invesco were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.