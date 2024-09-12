United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,214 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,722 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20,943.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 297,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

