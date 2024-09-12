United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,271 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

ZI opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

