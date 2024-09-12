United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,401,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 2.1 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.