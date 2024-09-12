Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stake Lifted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $675,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $3,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.58 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UTI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

