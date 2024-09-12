Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

UTI opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $871.58 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

