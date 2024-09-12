US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in US Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after buying an additional 566,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,111,000 after buying an additional 500,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,937,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

US Foods stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

