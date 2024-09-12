Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) SVP Davor Vukadin Sells 15,403 Shares

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Valaris Trading Down 0.3 %

VAL opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

