Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $409.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Value Line by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

