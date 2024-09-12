Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 134,762 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 562,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 194,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 304,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $1.04. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,764.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -18.82 EPS for the current year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

