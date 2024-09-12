VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Lessened by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,222 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.38 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

