Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.19 and last traded at $79.32. 39,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 31,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.