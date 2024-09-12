Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.19 and last traded at $79.32. 39,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 31,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 303.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

