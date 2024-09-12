Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after buying an additional 255,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,596,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

