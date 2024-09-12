Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,115 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.