Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

