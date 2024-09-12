Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $370.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.24. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

