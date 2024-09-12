Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,490 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

