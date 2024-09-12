Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.80.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

