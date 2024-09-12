Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

