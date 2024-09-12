Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,592,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period.
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
