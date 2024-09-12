Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.