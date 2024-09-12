Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,222,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGLT opened at $62.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $63.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
