Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

