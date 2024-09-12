Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $331.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

