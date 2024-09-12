Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after buying an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

