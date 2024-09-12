Vasily Shikin Sells 5,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,536,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,315,899.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,488,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after buying an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.