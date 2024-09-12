Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $293,162,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,844,000 after purchasing an additional 573,072 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.47 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.