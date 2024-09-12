Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $257,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,787.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

