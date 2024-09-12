Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $119.52.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.