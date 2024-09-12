Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $311,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 308,974 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 731,566 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.