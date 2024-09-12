Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $643.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.