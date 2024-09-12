Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

