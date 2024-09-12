Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Shell were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

