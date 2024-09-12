Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,765 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $920.89 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $896.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $831.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

