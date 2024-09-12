Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 97.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSWI stock opened at $319.85 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.27 and a fifty-two week high of $337.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

