Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 250 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $468.62 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.86 and its 200-day moving average is $456.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

