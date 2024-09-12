Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 256,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 228,879 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 415,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 175,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

