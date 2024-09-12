Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 990 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.54.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $283.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

