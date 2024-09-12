Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $71.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.44.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $231,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,517,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

