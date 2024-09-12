Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon Sells 108,365 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,839,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06.

JANX opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,420,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

