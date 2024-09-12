Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.23

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.23 ($32.12) and traded as high as €30.01 ($32.98). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.51 ($32.43), with a volume of 1,377,850 shares.

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.23.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.