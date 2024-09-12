Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Veradigm stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

