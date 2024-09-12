Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Shares of VLTO opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

