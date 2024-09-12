Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

VRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 7.5 %

VRNA opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

