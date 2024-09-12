Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 212,820 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1,464.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Mohawk Industries worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,215 shares of company stock worth $874,519. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

