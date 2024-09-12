Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

GBX stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

