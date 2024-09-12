Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

NOC opened at $515.93 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $528.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $523.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.