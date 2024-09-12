Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BRO opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

