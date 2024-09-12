Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.36 Million Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $933.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DX. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

