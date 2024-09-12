Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,305,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $139.34.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

